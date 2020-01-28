The Debate
Cardi B Shares An Adorable Psot Of Daughter Kulture Humming 'Moana' Song; See Video

Music

Here is an adorable video Kulture daughter of rapper and singer Cardi B and Offset. Watch the cute video of the toddler humming to the song from Moana.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
cardi b

Grammy 2020 fever is not down yet, with several celebrities still sharing their post-Grammy clips. Recently, Cardi B shared an adorable video of her one-year-old daughter Kulture humming and singing along to the tunes of the popular film Moana’s soundtrack. Cardi B’s husband Offset was also seen getting entertained by the toddler throughout the 1.56-minute video.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Cardi B shared the video on her Instagram, which received millions of views within a few minutes of uploading. Cardi B wrote in her caption, “After the after-party. After the after-party, somebody was waiting up for us. She said LISTEN TO MY VOCALS !!! Let me find out my baby finna be a star!” Cardi B is seen holding the phone and Kulture seems to be awestruck by the soundtrack. Shared on January 27th, the video was received positive comments and appreciation. Kulture was humming to the song How Far I’ll Go from the Disney movie Moana.

Check out Kulture's adorable singing video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Also Read | Cardi B X Reebok & Wintour X Nike; List Of Famous Celebrity-sneaker Collaborations

Earlier on January 26th, 2020, Cardi B entirely stole the show on the red carpet of Grammy 2020. She donned a nude Mugler gown. The studded semi shimmer outfit had elaborate bell sleeves and crystal turtle neck. She had lacquer nails and sleek hairdo to complement the outfit. On the other hand, Kulture's father and Cardi B's husband Offset wore a shiny leather pant and waist suit set with yellow accents. The husband-wife duo set the red carpet on fire. 

Here are some exclusive pictures from the red carpet of Grammy 2020: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Also Read | Cardi B Wears 'gimp Suit' For Paris Fashion Week, Netizens Divided

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Also Read | Cardi B's Experimental Looks Prove The Singer Can Pull Off Any Outfit; See Pics

 

 

