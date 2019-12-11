Best Of Post Malone's Songs That Will Make You Go 'Psycho' Over Them

Austin Richard Post, professionally known as Post Malone, is popular for songs like Sunflower, Hollywood’s Bleeding and more. Signed by Republic Records Label, the star has always been interested in music. He made his music debut with the release of single White Iverson in 2015. The song hit a spot in the Top 20 on the US Billboard 100. His debut album was Stoney which he released in 2016, the album featured his single Congratulations that peaked at Number 4 on the US Billboard 200. Here are some of the best songs of the star to add to your playlist.

Best of Post Malone’s songs to add to your playlist

Better Now

Written by Post Malone, Billy Walsh, Louis Bell, and Frank Dukes, this song is a part of Beerbongs and Bentleys. It was also nominated for the Best Pop Solo Performance at the Annual Grammy Awards. It was released as the fifth and final single from the album.

ALSO READ | U2 Concert In Mumbai: Best And Most Liked Songs Of The Famous Band

Circles

This was the third single from Post’s third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding. The song made it to the number one position on the US Billboard Hot 100 marking his fourth number 1 song and his first as the only credited artist on the song. The star also performed this song at the American Music Awards 2019.

Sunflower

The song started climbing up on the charts after the release of the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The song was featured in the film and is particularly popular for its lyrics and upbeat theme. The song also features Swae Lee and was nominated for Grammy Award for Record of the Year and many more.

ALSO READ | To Reminisce The Musical Genius Of Avicii, Here Are 3 Of His Best Songs

Goodbyes

Featuring Young Thug, this song was released as a single by the Republic Records a day after Malone’s 24th birthday. This became his seventh song to make it to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was nominated for MTV Video Music Award for the Best Song of the Summer.

ALSO READ | Coldplay: The Best Songs Of The Band To Definitely Add To Your Playlist

Psycho

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, the song is from the album Beerbongs and Bentleys. Psycho was released as the third single from the album. Released in 2018, the song had multiple nominations in the year 2019 including one for Billboard Music Award for Top Collaboration. The song also ranked number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

ALSO READ | Post Malone Tops AMA Noms, Swift Could Break MJ’s Record

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.