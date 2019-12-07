U2 Concert In Mumbai: Best And Most Liked Songs Of The Famous Band

One of the most famous bands, U2 will be performing in India for the first time ever in December. They will bring their acclaimed U2: The Joshua Tree Tour to Mumbai city. It will celebrate the band’s 1987 album by the same name. It will be there final show of the tour after Seoul, Auckland, Brisbane and Melbourne. Here are the best songs from the famous band.

1: Where the Streets Have No Name:

“I want to run, I want to hide / I want to tear down the walls that hold me inside.” With its twists and turns with slow buildup, this song soon takes off, epitomizing the full spirit of U2. Inspired by the idea of breaking down social barriers with an eagerness for worldwide equality. This song has the potential in the lyrics of what could that give it a heft under its wings.

2: Running To The Standstill:

A twangy guitar plucked in the introduction leads you through a couple’s tale of drug addiction, as they search for a score in 1980s Dublin. “Suffer the needle chill / She’s running to stand still.” The song’s lyrics and flow are crafted perfectly between Larry Mullen Jr.’s drum beat and Bono’s soft-spoken vocals that bring it to an uneasy, listless calm.

3: Sunday Bloody Sunday:

This song was without a doubt the band’s most political post-punk anthem. The song was the band’s response to the Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972 when the British Army shot and killed 14 unarmed civilian protesters in the Northern Irish town of Derry. The song is an on the edge, take-to-the-streets roar with one core message: No more war.

4: New Year's Day:

This song had a cold and ashen with the Edge’s icy piano lead. This song is a War track that combats bleakness with a hope for rebirth “I will begin again”. Adam Clayton’s bass line ties the whole song together for a wintery track. The song is lyrically inspired by the Polish Solidarity movement of the early ’80s, but applicable to any challenge that requires rising above.

