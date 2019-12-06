To Reminisce The Musical Genius Of Avicii, Here Are 3 Of His Best Songs

The world still mourns the loss of the global music legend, Avicii. The pop-star gave the music world some of its epic tracks to binge and feel all the emotions. His tracks send the listener to a different dimension, making them feel emotions that range from joy, sadness, love, and every other sentiment deeply. Here is a list of three best Avicii's tracks while we remember him and his work.

Wake me up

Avicii's Wake me up is amongst the greatest and most unique songs of his career. In the song, he experimented with a new outlook in his style of creating music. Aloe Blacc, the vocalist of the song, added life to his music and presented the world one of his pleasantest works. The song is still on the top lists of many music lovers.

Hey Brother

Avicii created magic when he mixed country and house which resulted in something completely mind-blowing. Even though it is considered as one of the most creative songs by the DJ, still a lot of people are not aware of this song. The range of emotions in each beat of this song makes the listener feel lost and transcended.

Waiting for Love

The lyric video of this song is what makes it even more lovable. The love of the dog for his master is just inspiring and gives the lesson to never give up no matter how difficult the situation is. Many people who have heard this song will not deny the fact that this track gives goosebumps. This song is one of the top ten tracks of the international star. The lyrics match perfectly with the music and the feel of the song. Reportedly, this was one of Avicii's personal favourites.

