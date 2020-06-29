BET Awards 2020: Summer Walker And Usher Maintain Social Distance During Performance

American singer Summer Walker released her song, Come Thru last year that went on to become a huge hit. She even teamed up with Usher for the standout number from her album, Over It. Recently, Summer Walker and Usher teamed up again to perform Come Thru at the BET Awards 2020.

Summer Walker and Usher perform Come Thru at BET Awards 2020

This year’s BET Awards 2020 was held virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak. Even then, Summer Walker and Usher gave an amazing performance of their 2019 hit song, Come Thru. The entire set up of the song was romantic with pink hues. There were barely a handful of people on the stage and each one of them maintained social distancing.

The performance starts with Summer Walker on the stage dressed in a slip dress. The setup was complete with candles and a lovely white couch. Summer Walker started her performance by singing a few lines from her song, Session 32. She then swiftly transitioned into Come Thru.

A while later, Usher can be seen in a different setup beside Summer Walker’s. However, one can see that Usher’s performance stage is set in an all-blue hue. As they went on to sing, Usher joins Summer Walker as they both sing to their popular song, Come Thru. Both the singers maintained social distancing even while they were on the stage.

Take a look at Summer Walker and Usher’s performance here:

Summer Walker was also nominated for the Best New Artist for the night. She lost the award to Roddy Ricch instead. In addition to this, she also lost the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award to Lizzo. Usher also lost the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist to Chris Brown.

Beyonce was also awarded for her humanitarian deeds at the recently held BET Awards 2020. She, however, used her platform to speak about the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement across the world. She also went on to add how she is dedicating her award to the same. Beyonce also asked her fans to vote in this upcoming election as their “lives depend on it”.

