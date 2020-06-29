Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Bags Her First BET Award For 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter is also following her mother, Beyonce’s footsteps. The diva recently released a song called Brown Skin Girl. The song is made in collaboration with Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce which was released on June 28, 2020. Blue Ivy has been making it to the headlines for receiving her first BET Award. Read more to know about Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter’s new song, Brown Skin Girl.

Also Read | Beyonce's Dad Mathew Knowles On His Battle With Breast Cancer: 'I Was In Disbelief'

Beyonce's kid Blue Ivy Carter wins a BET Award

Brown Skin Girl not only brings in Beyonce but also other renowned artists like WizKid and SAINt JHN. This particular song was originally featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. The mother and daughter pair successfully managed to overshadow artists like Alicia Keys, Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls, LaLa, Layton Greene, Lizzo, Missy Elliot, Rapsody, and PJ Morton for the BET award. The song was a massive hit at the award show as it managed to bag the 2019 BET Soul Train Award along with an honour at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Also Read | Britney Spears Gets Called Out By Beyonce's Beyhive As She Calls Herself 'Queen B'

Blue Ivy Carter has been evidently showing progress when it comes to music. She opens the song, Brown Skin Girl with the lyrics, 'Brown skin girl/Your skin just like pearls/The best thing in the world/Never trade you for anybody else'. Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have already trained their daughter to bring her into the music-making environment for a long time now. Fans might be well-aware of how Blue was also a part of her father's popular album, 4:44.

Also Read | Beyonce Is A 'carbon Copy' Of Her Mother Tina Knowles; See Picture

More about Beyonce

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is a popular American musician who has gained global recognition through her music. Beyoncé is considered as the Queen of the music industry and coincidentally Jayz also is known as the King of Hip Hop music by his fans. The Crazy In Love singer has been an influential identity as a number of her listeners get inspired through the lyrics she penned.

The singer has also been an active celebrity on social media and has managed to get a whopping amount of 141 million followers on her Instagram. Other than this. Beyonce is currently gaining a lot of popularity for her album, Black Is King which is going to be released on June 31. The singer is going to reveal her album on Disney+.

Also Read | Beyonce And Jay Z's PDA Moments are Total Couple Goals For Fans

Also Read | Seven Times Beyonce Left The World Stunned With Her Bold Statements On Welfare Issues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.