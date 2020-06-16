Usher Releases New Song 'California' Found On 'Songland' Featuring Tyga

The two seasons of the American songwriting reality TV show, Songland has welcomed some of the A-list guest stars of the music industry including John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Boyz II Men and the Jonas Brothers. However, the second season's grand finale episode marked the appearance of the sensational singer-songwriter Usher, on Monday.

The eight-time Grammy-winning artist released his new song titled California ft. Tyga from his highly-awaited upcoming album after he appeared on the grand finale of Songland.

Usher finds a new song featuring Tyga titled 'California' from Songland

During the show, judge Ryan Tedder could not stop raving about Usher as he expressed that Usher is an absolute legend who has a magnetism about his personality that is infectious. Tedder adding saying Usher knows what a hit has more hits than he could count.

For the unversed, Usher has charted Nine no. 1s and eighteen top 10 hits in the United States alone. Although his last few tracks have failed to top the charts, fans' have high expectations from his much-awaited upcoming album. Therefore, the American singer appeared on Songland, looking for his next hit and thus took the process seriously.

An excitedly stressed Usher, on the show, stated that Songland is a necessity for him as people do not really understand what they have to go through for creating a song. He added saying he loves that the show teaches people that there's a process of song-making and he enjoys the process more than anything. Furthermore, he stated that there are not many shows wherein three different perspectives. i.e. judges, come together for a common goal of creating something that people will grow from, feel something from and, last but not the least, get better from.

Usher finally selected contestant Ryan Cam's song, 'California' which was earlier titled 'Staying Over', mentored and curated by judge Ester Dean. Soon after selecting the song, Usher released his version of California, featuring pop-sensation Tyga. The singer-songwriter took to Twitter to announce the news of the song's release with fans today. Check out his tweet below:

Check out Ryan Cam's 'California' performance from Songland below:

Check out the whole lyrics video of 'California' below:

