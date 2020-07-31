Beyonce Shares Music Video For 'Already' Hours Before The Release Of ‘Black Is King’ Album

Beyonce just released a music video for her song Already. The video for Already features Major Lazer and Shatta Wale, and is a part of Beyonce's Black Is King visual album. The album Black Is King is based on The Lion King: the Gift, which is the remixed soundtrack of The Lion King that was used in the 2019 live-action remake.

Beyonce shares a vibrant video for her song Already as promotion for Black Is King

Above is the music video for Already that was shared online on Beyonce's official YouTube channel. The music video features several surreal scenes while Beyonce dances along to the tunes of Already. The singer is seen in multiple different avatars. In one scene, Beyonce is adorned in body paint, while in another scene she is dancing alongside various background dancers in an abandoned warehouse.

The music video for Already also features dancers from all around the world, showcasing the dance culture of the black community. Already showcases several diverse African communities and celebrates their culture and appearance. Major Lazer and Shatta Wale also feature in multiple scenes of the music video. This music video was shared online just a few hours before the official release time for Black Is King. Beyonce's upcoming visual album is set to release on Disney+ at 3 AM Eastern Time (ET), on Friday.

Black Is King is all about celebrating the black community and their contributions to culture and society. In a statement, Disney executives stated that Black Is King was an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrated Black resilience and culture. The film will highlight the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.

The trailer for Beyonce's Black Is King was also released online just a week ago. The trailer revealed that Black Is King will feature various well-known celebs who are people of colour. Some celebs seen in the trailer include Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Naomi Campbell. Models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech also make an appearance in the trailer.

