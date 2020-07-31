Demi Moore Opens Up About Learning To Love Yourself; Read Here

Demi Moore recently appeared on The Jess Cagle Show where she talked about her failed relationships and marriages. She also spoke about how she deals with people in her life and stated that she changed herself for others. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Demi Moore talks about learning to love yourself

In the show, Demi Moore said that according to her, marriages and relationships are 'a process'. She stated that she does not want to 'sound cliché' but according to her, it is a process of learning to love oneself. The actor added that one needs to accept themselves for who they really are and as they are.

In the interview, the Indecent Proposal actor also added that accepting 'who you are just as you are' is the trick. She then went on to say that for her, it was very different. She had a personality that would change according to people. She stated that she used to change herself to make her partners happy. Moore said she has changed herself many times over and over to 'fit the needs and wants of the people in her life'.

Demi Moore said, “it is that idea that we are kind of conditioned to work towards being desired”. She further continued saying, ''Society does not think that we are supposed to have desires of one’s own''. She also talked about “working through a relationship”. She said it is really “commendable in our disposable times”.

Moore then talked about healing and said that one must go through the journey of loving and honouring the love that two people bring together in the first place. One should really give it everything, the actor said, and added that one cannot do that without really loving and accepting their own self in the first place.

