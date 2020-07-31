Will Kristen & Robert Be A Part Of 'Midnight Sun' Movie? 'Twilight' Director Reveals

Author Stephenie Meyer’s novel Midnight Sun is all set for sale this coming Tuesday on August 4. It is the fifth series of Twilight novels which is highly anticipated by fans. Meyer’s upcoming novel will retell her bestselling vampire series through character Edward Cullen’s perspective.

Previously, Twilight movie director Catherine Hardwicke said in an interview that she would make another Twilight film if Midnight Sun releases. Now in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she spoke about the possibility of the movie.

Will Kristen Stewart and Robin Pattinson be a part of Midnight Sun?

During the interaction, Catherine shared if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson would be involved in the Midnight Sun movie. According to her, the re-cut would be difficult because everything about the previous Twilight films was based on Bella’s perspective. However, she ensured if there would be another movie, it will surely be fun and more fascinating.

Sooo if there happens to be a book you're super excited about getting next Tuesday, please consider supporting indie bookstores instead of internet behemoths with your purchase: https://t.co/voCnxf2IQw @Bookshop_Org #MidnightSun — Stephanie Meyers (@theRightSteph) July 29, 2020

ALSO READ| Twilight Series Fifth Novel 'Midnight Sun' Set To Release On August 4

Catherine also commented that both Kristen and Robert won’t be able to reschedule their time if a re-film was in the making. She added that Robert Pattinson is Batman now and Kristen Stewart is currently doing million other beautiful projects. She mentioned that no one knows what would happen.

ALSO READ| 'Midnight Sun' To Release In August; Fans Speculate If Another 'Twilight' Film Is In Store

However, in an interview back in 2016, Robert Pattinson said that he is curious to know what Stephenie Meyer will write. But he thinks that he would probably be too old to essay the role of Edward Cullen again. On the other hand, Kristen said that she would be interested in working in a Twilight movie. She said that it would be fascinating and will not emotionally affect her at all.

ALSO READ| 'Midnight Sun' Release Date Revealed By Writer Stephenie Meyer; Read Details Here

Midnight Sun is a prequel to the Twilight Saga, telling the story from Edward’s perspective. Readers will get to learn about his past experiences and his journey as a vampire. The author previously abandoned the manuscript of the novel 12 years ago due to an online leak. She reportedly said that the “novel will never see an end” when the rough draft of the book leaked on the internet. Now, finally, Stephenie has completed Midnight Sun.

ALSO READ| 'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer's Website Crashes After She Announces 'Midnight Sun'

(Promo Image Source: Twilight Instagram & Stephenie Meyer Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.