From Beyonce To Shakira, Here Are Celebrities Who Dubbed For Animated Characters

Over the years, a number of international celebrities have dubbed for various animated characters. Their voice in animated films works well with the publicity and the content of the film. Here is a list of a few International artists that dubbed for fan favourite characters.

1. Beyonce

Beyonce dubbed for the character of Nala in the animated film The Lion King. The character had a bold and strong voice as she was a female lion. The film revolves around a character named Simba who grows up to become a worthy king of the jungle. The film is much loved for the story and the execution. This movie has a number of celebrities like Donald Glover and John Oliver and has been directed by Jon Favreau.

2. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars dubbed for the character Roberto in the film Rio 2. The film revolves around a bunch of blue birds who go through a number of adventures. Bruno Mars’s character is also a singer which gives the audience access to some good music. The film also features voice-overs from Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg, amongst others.

3. Shakira

Popstar Shakira dubbed for the character Gazelle in the film Zootopia. Zootopia is a film that revolves around a bunny cop and an artist fox coming together to solve a case. The film has been directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore. Gazelle is the artist in the film which makes Shakira the perfect person for this role. The film also stars voiceovers from Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman amongst others.

4. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds dubbed for the role of Detective Pikachu in the film Pokemon Detective Pikachu. The film revolved around a boy in a world where Pokemon and humans live in harmony. The film was directed by Rob Letterman, who also contributed to the story of the film. The best part of this film was the quirky dialogues which were delivered right by Ryan Reynolds.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from The Lion King

