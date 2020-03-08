Beyonce's Instagram Features A Set Of Stunning Collage Pictures

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is a popular American musician who has garnered global recognition through her music. She is considered as the Queen of the music industry and coincidentally Jay-Z is also known as the King of Hip Hop music. The Crazy In Love singer has been an influential identity as a number of her listeners get inspired through the lyrics she penned.

The singer has also been an active celebrity on social media and has managed to get a whopping amount of 141 million followers on her Instagram. Read more to know about Beyoncé’s collage pictures:

Beyonce's Instagram collages

Beyoncé has been uploading a series of pictures on her Instagram account to introduce the latest collection of Ivy Park x Adidas apparel that is the singer's latest clothing venture. The singer uploaded a total of 6 picture collages and the fans have been showing love for the singer’s new collaborative venture with Adidas and Ivy Park. The singer has modelled for latest apparel created and each Beyonce's Instagram collage picture features four different outfits.

