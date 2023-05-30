Beyonce Pens Note For Daughter Blue Ivy After Her Performance At Paris Renaissance Concert

Beyonce recently brought out her daughter Blue Ivy to perform on stage at her Paris Renaissance concert. The videos from the event surfaced online on Saturday and immediately went viral. Now, the singer has penned a sweet note for her 11-year-old.

Sharing glimpses from her performance, Beyonce wrote, “My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.” The catalog of images featured a picture of Blue Ivy dressed in an all-silver ensemble. Another small clip, had both her and Beyonce in frame in their matching outfits. See the post here:

Beyonce introduced her daughter to the 80,000 people inside the Stade de France as she performed the hit song My Power from The Lion King. The pre-teen confidently held her own in the spotlight, as she performed a dance routine on the stage. This is not Blue Ivy’s first stint on stage with her mother. She performed live at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California, alongside Beyoncé to begin the 2022 Academy Awards. Additionally, she appeared on stage during Beyoncé’s pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Renaissance World Tour

The Renaissance World Tour by Beyonce marked the end of a seven-year absence from touring. This month, she began the European portion of her tour in Stockholm, Sweden. Dangerously in Love, Flaws and All, and 1+1 were among the Renaissance songs she performed, but she also sang I Care, I'm That Girl, Cosy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Formation, Diva, Run the World (Girls), Black Parade, Savage, Partition, Church Girl, Break My Soul, Virgo's Groove, and Crazy in Love. The European leg of the tour will continue through May and June. She will begin her North American tour on July 8 in Toronto, and she has performances lined up in New Orleans on September 27.