Beyonce Shares Never-seen-before Video Montage Featuring Three Kids, Reflects On 2020

Singer Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a video montage of the year 2020 and wrote, "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!" She added, "This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love...Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here's to a...brighter 2021."

She further wrote, "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love.

The four-minute video shows the many events in 2020 including Coronavirus pandemic, magazine photoshoots, receiving Humantarian Award at ''BET Awards 2020'', releasing ‘Black Is King’ visual album, and above all family time with husband Jay-Z and kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter, among many other. The video attracted over 21 lakh likes.

Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee.

When the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammys, Beyoncé scored a nomination for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which Ivy Carter is credited as a featured artist. The 8-year-old’s name did not appear on the nominees list, but the Grammys recently updated its website to now include her.

The best music video Grammy is awarded to the main and featured artists on the track, as well as the video’s director and producer.

Brown Skin Girl is a celebration of dark- and brown-skinned women and features Beyoncé namedropping Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland. She sings the lyrics, “I love everything about you, from your nappy curls to every single curve.” Ivy Carter gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song.

Brown Skin Girl appears on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, a 2019 album featuring songs inspired by The Lion King, where Beyoncé voiced the character Nala. This year, Beyoncé released Black Is King, the visual companion of The Gift which included the video for Brown Skin Girl. Beyoncé, who earned nine Grammy nominations this year, is nominated for best music film for Black Is King.

Brown Skin Girl has won Ivy Carter a number of awards, including two Soul Train Music Awards, a BET Award and a NAACP Image Award. Ivy Carter is listed as a co-writer of the song alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Wizkid, SAINt JHN and others.

The 2021 Grammys will take place on January 31.

(With AP inputs)

