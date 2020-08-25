Beyonce Unveils New Video For Her Much-acclaimed Song 'Brown Skin Girl'; Watch

Singer-songwriter Beyonce has unveiled a new video for her much-acclaimed song Brown Skin Girl. The song Brown Skin Girl is one of the songs of her Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift. The star posted the video on YouTube on Monday as a stand-alone visual. This had previously only been available to Disney+ users as part of Beyonce's new musical film, 'Black Is King', which premiered at the end of last month exclusively on the streaming service.

The video also features her daughter Blue Ivy, former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, along with Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, and many more. Beyoncé also goes on to call out their names in the song to sing the praises of black beauty. The singer’s 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also sings on the opening and closing of the track.

The video is directed by Jenn Nkiru and features Beyoncé and the rest of the video's stars in a series of dazzling shots and outfits, with guest features from Saint Jhn and Wizkid in the song. In the video, one can also notice the stars embracing each other, spreading love and happiness all around. Watch the video below.

The video has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. The video has received over 2.4 million views and 268K likes. Fans have also taken to their micro-blogging site to praise the singer and the music video. One of the users wrote, “I'm glad to have experienced this moment. What a time to be alive”. While the other one wrote, “Bee is a blessing to the world. She restored every black girl's confidence”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

In a statement to Good Morning America about the video, Beyoncé revealed that it was so important for her in Brown Skin Girl that they represented all different shades of brown. She also added that they wanted every character to be shot in a regal light and said that it was important that they were in this together and celebrating each other. Beyonce also won six awards at the NAACP Image Awards, including an outstanding female artist and an outstanding soundtrack/compilation album for The Lion King: The Gift.

