Nora Fatehi Reacts To Allegations Of 'Pachtaoge' Being 'stolen' From Beyonce's 'Mine'

Nora Fatehi's latest music video, the female version of Pachtaoge, is currently at the centre of a controversy after several social media handles called it 'stealing' from Beyonce's music video titled Mine. Nora has now replied to the same and has also shared her view on it. During a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actor responded to the allegations that although she was 'inspired' by Beyonce, her outfit was inspired by Mother Mary and not Beyonce.

The actor revealed that as she started working, they looked at different visuals, costumes, and iconic looks of pop stars from her favourite tracks that would illustrate the concept of the song perfectly. She also went on to reveal that the video of Beyonce’s Mine, which released in 2014, was one of the reference points.

Nora added that she is inspired by Beyonce, among other stars. The song Mine was one of the many points of reference in terms of dancers, set-up, and mood. Her outfit in the song, however, was inspired by Mother Mary, not Beyonce, she revealed. Nora also said that Mine was inspired by the image of La Pietá, a Renaissance sculpture by Michelangelo Buonarroti, with Beyonce dressed as the Virgin Mary.

Nora also said her music video was inspired by a number of other artists, which includes Madonna, Billie Eilish, Zayn Malik, and more. She also claimed that Pachtaoge was 'original' in its choreography, filmography, and storyline, and therefore not a copy of Mine.

About the song

The female version of Pachtaoge starring Nora Fatehi is performed by Asees Kaur. The song's music is composed by B Praak while the lyrics are written by Jaani. Nora Fatehi shared the teaser of the new female version with her official Instagram handle. In addition to the video, Nora Fatehi wrote that the video was a symbolic and artistic interpretation of love, heartbreak, and self-liberation. Watch the song below.

On the work front

The actor will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. The film is all set for a direct-to-digital release and is a part of Disney+ Hotstar VIP’s line-up, which also includes movies such as Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, and The Big Bull.

