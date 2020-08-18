Pitch Perfect's Barden Bellas Recreate Beyonce's 'Love On Top' For UNICEF; Watch Video

Popular musical drama movie Pitch Perfect's cast recently banded together to celebrate a virtual sing-along. Elizabeth Banks, who plays the role of an anchor in the movie, took to Instagram to share the singalong by the cast of Pitch Perfect.

One can see the cast members including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Elizabeth Banks, John Michael Higgins, Alexis Knapp, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Hana Mae Lee and Chrissie Fit singing Beyonce's song titled Love On Top. The cover version of the song is meant to raise donations for UNICEF's COVID-19 relief fund.

Elizabeth Banks shares the video of Pitch Perfect's reunion from home

The video starts just like the introduction the Barden Bellas get in the movie Pitch Perfect. Higgins starts the video saying "I’m afraid I have some bad news, the Barden Bellas have gotten back together again". He played the character, John, in the film. While Elizabeth Banks continues and says "John, you have a cold, dead heart. But that’s right, the Bellas are back".

She continues telling that this reimagined version of Beyonce's song is made in an effort to support UNICEF who are continuously working in 192 countries in the world and supporting children in the current pandemic times.

Elizabeth Banks tells the viewers how they can help support the children suffering in a pandemic and says that they can download the Pitch Perfect rendition of Love on Top by which the funds raised would directly go to the UNICEF and help them to support the children in Lebanon as well as around the world who need support.

The talented actresses of Pitch Perfect sang in a harmony in their rendition of Beyonce's latest single titled Love On Top. All of the cast recorded the parts of the song from their homes due to the current coronavirus pandemic situation. At the end of the video, Anna Kendrick shared an endearing message, holding up a sign card that read “As the key gets higher and Kelley takes over the top notes, I just want to say I miss you guys so much!”

Promo Image courtesy: Elizabeth Banks' Instagram

