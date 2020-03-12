Here Are Beyonce's Songs That Are Close To Her African American Roots; See Here

Counted amongst the world's biggest singing sensations, Beyonce is a global icon. From her mesmerizing songs to brilliant acting skills, she sure knows the art of charming her fans. With every new album, Beyonce manages to stun millions, with her impressive ability to connect with the audiences via her soulful music.

Beyonce's songs always strike the right chord and have a lasting impression on her admirers. Born into an African-American family, her journey has been nothing short of a roller-coaster. Even though most of Beyonce's songs have American roots, but some of her tracks also have an African American vibe to them. Let's take a look-

Beyonce's songs which have an African American feel to them

Put It In A Love Song

This foot-tapping number by Beyonce has peppy African music. When Beyonce collaborated with Alicia Keys for Put It In A Love Song, the two gorgeous singers set the stage on fire. Within no time the song became popular and was highly appreciated by the listeners for its refreshing vibe.

Beyoncé - All Night

Another song which totally gives you an insight into African music beats is All Night. The charming singer looked breathtaking in the video, and it is touted amidst the most heartwarming tracks of the singer.

Spirit

Beyonce not only gave her voice to the character of Nala, who is Simmba's love interest in The Lion King, but also sang and featured in the video of Spirit, the most important track of the animated film. It's a fun-filled track with catch lyrics and groovy music.

My Power

My Power is a high-octane energetic track by Beyonce which will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Beyonce's power pact voice and the intense lyrics of this African American dance track is a must-listen from her album The Gift.

Already

This track by the singer will remind you of flok African American music. Lyrics of Already is the heart of this song. Beyonce's melodious voice did full justice to the track's music and so did the super-catchy chorus section.

