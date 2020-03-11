The Debate
Beyonce VS Kylie Jenner: Who Aced The Body-hugging Catsuit Dress Better?

Looks like Kylie Jenner took major fashion inspiration from Beyonce in donning the catsuit game. Here is a fashion showdown of the two moguls!

Beyonce

The catsuit is donned by many celebrities as the body-hugging silhouette enhances the style game. Many brands have their own versions of it. However, Beyonce, and recently even Kylie Jenner went for the same Marine Serre catsuit. The only difference was the colour of the full catsuit. Beyonce wore the skimpy look almost a year ago for an event. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, wore it recently for a private event.

Also Read | When Beyonce Ruled The Internet With Her Poker Face, See Pictures

Who wore the Marine Serre catsuit better? 

Beyonce wore the Marine Serre outfit in navy blue and red logo print. She styled the look with a shiny oversized jacket and accessories. She enhanced the look with black glares and a huge ball clutch. She wore the full suit until her toes and even wore classy high-strapped heels. Beyonce’s suit fitted her curvy figure well. She topped the powerful Marine Serre catsuit look with her classic big, wavy locks. Marine Serre shared the look on their IG.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MARINE SERRE - FUTUREWEAR (@marineserre_official) on

Also Read | From Beyonce To Kiara Advani: Celebs And Their Tryst With Experimental Hair Colours!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MARINE SERRE - FUTUREWEAR (@marineserre_official) on

Kylie Jenner wore the same style but in a lighter tone. She styled the look with a leather overcoat. Kylie Jenner also opted for a dark blonde hairdo, with a sleek finish. She completed the look with black plumps and racer frames. The dusky glam make-up finished up the look. Kylie Jenner twinned with her daughter Stormi Webster. She shared a series of selfies with on Instagram recently.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read | From Beyonce To Shakira, Here Are Celebrities Who Dubbed For Animated Characters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner’s look saw some major inspirations from Beyonce’s look that was spotted over a year ago. It is tough to say who aced the look completely as both Beyonce and Kylie Jenner are unmatched beauty and fashion icons in their own fields.

Also Read | Katy Perry, Beyonce, Cardi B: Celebs Who Surprised Fans With Their Pregnancy Revelations

