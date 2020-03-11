Beyonce's Best Songs That Talk About Money And All Other Kinds Of Riches

Beyonce has worked in a number of chartbusters over the years. Her songs have spoken about a number of concepts, including women empowerment and patriarchy. Have a look at some of her songs which spoke about money and other riches.

Beyonce's songs based on money

1. Diva

Diva is one of the most powerful songs of Beyonce. The song talks about a woman who is a hustler and an achiever. The song focuses on the word Diva and its actual meaning. The song is all about giving some motivation to the women out there. One of the many things liked about this song is the video. Diva also features a much-loved dance number by the international pop star. Have a look at the song here.

2. Run The World

Run The World is another one of the super hit songs by Beyonce. The song talks about women and how they run the world. The lyrics of this song basically talks about women and how they do not need anybody to fulfil their desire. There is a line in the song that talks about getting more money later. Run The World was a massive hit for the beats that it has and for the lyrics that fit in perfectly.

3. Bills, Bills, Bills

Bills, Bills, Bills is a song created by the band Destiny’s Child when she was a part of it. The song talks about the man’s capability to pay the bills. This song is less about woman power as compared to the songs that she created later. Bills, Bills, Bills is liked for the story that it features and for the lyrics of the song which worked well back in the days.

4. Formation

Formation is one of the songs that are all about money and riches of other kinds. In the lyrics of this song, she mentions brands and prestigious goods like a Givenchy dress and also mentions money at different points in the song. Formation has gained much prominence for the upbeat music and quirky yet sassy lyrics. Have a look at the song here.

