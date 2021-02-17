Beyonce's Valentine's Day With Jay-Z & Kids Was All About Desserts, Roses & Wine; Watch

On February 16, 2021, Beyonce took to her official Instagram handle and shared a motion picture featuring herself and her family. The 39-year-old pop star can be seen enjoying her quality time with her family on a romantic holiday weekend of Valentine’s. In the pictures, she can be seen donning an Alessandra Rich red leather miniskirt with matching stilettos. The pop star can be seen posing with a small red purse in her hand. She made the video slideshow with a pink rose-covered border, giving her fans all Valentine's feels.

Beyonce stuns in Alessandra Rich's red leather miniskirt

Also read: 'Beyonce And Rihanna' Trends On Twitter And Its Not Over A Song; Here Are Details

In the pictures, Beyonce can be seen wearing a white dress shirt which she tucked into the gold-buckled skirt. She carried a red coloured leather quilted handbag by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised with a silver chain and a pair of long earrings. She also gave a glimpse of her fresh red manicure which matched her outfit. She kept her long hair loose and added a pair of red sunglasses to complete her look.

Also read: Jay-Z, Nipsey, ASAP Rocky, Nas, & More Collab For 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Soundtrack

In the slideshow video, Beyonce also gave a sneak peek into her dinner at an Italian eatery in Santa Monica, with her hubby Jay-Z. Her dinner included a seared ahi tuna and a bottle of Masseto Bordeaux blend. Enjoying her time with her children, she also decorated a snippet of Valentine’s Day art which was adorned with their tiny handprints.

Beyonce’s photos attracted many likes and comments from her fans. Several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Alonzo liked her video, and wrote, “Pose” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Kelz Washington commented, “The love below album was such a gem!!!! Uhhhh you just never seem to disappoint” with a praising hands emoticon and a red heart. A fan commented, “Power point Beyonce is back!”, while another one wrote, “I love that you are bringing the video pictures back” with a red heart. A user commented, “You look so good” and another user wrote, “The flipagram returned!!!”.

Also read: Did Beyonce Pay $1.3 Million To The Lenox Hill Hospital During Blue Ivy's Birth? Find Out

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been married since April 2008. The couple share daughter, Blue Ivy, and twin daughter, Rumi and son, Sir. On the work front, Beyonce has been busy gearing up for her next Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration. She recently shared a sneak peek into her collab.

Image Source: Beyonce Instagram

Also read: Jack Dorsey And Jay Z Announce Bitcoin Investment Fund With Focus On India And Africa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.