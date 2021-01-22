'Beyonce And Rihanna' Trends On Twitter And Its Not Over A Song; Here Are Details

A Verzuz battle featuring Beyonce and Rihanna is something that fans of the two artists have been asking for since long. And now, just a couple of hours ago, in order to express their desire of seeing Beyonce and Rihanna engage in a Verzuz battle, fans of the two have taken to Twitter in order to make the phrase "Beyonce and Rihanna" trend on the micro-blogging site. While some can be seen sharing their anticipation from the verbal musical quarrel, should it ever happen, some have shared their respective opinions in their own unique style. Some Twitter users, on the other hand, have taken to memes in order to express their take on a Verzuz battle featuring the two. Some users, on the other hand, expressed their anguish after finding out the real reason behind the two stars trending. Some of those tweets can be found below.

The Tweets:

beyoncé and rihanna zerzuz....hang it up. flat screen. pic.twitter.com/EdxSeyvowx — $ (@stale_LIP0) January 22, 2021

Yall had me thinking Beyonce and Rihanna dropped sum just for yall to be talking about A VERZUZ??? pic.twitter.com/U81xZasYps — Bemnet Getahun (@Bemnetg05) January 22, 2021

My heart dropped into my coochie when I saw Beyoncé and Rihanna trending. I’m TIRED pic.twitter.com/WMAojNPQTV — MoTheMoose (@maureen_moose) January 22, 2021

The way I thought Beyoncé and Rihanna dropped something because y’all y’all got them trending pic.twitter.com/N2dDLJJdFN — aaronlamarwalker 🤴🏾 (@aaronlwalker) January 22, 2021

A versus with Beyoncé and Rihanna boy. What a night that go be — Ky🇻🇨 (@kyron_wxst) January 22, 2021

A Beyoncé and Rihanna versuz would be pretty decent — Osama Bin Lying (@GJernigan22) January 22, 2021

We need a Beyoncé and Rihanna or Alecia keys and Kelly Rowland live @verzuzonline — ¿David? ❼ (@David_peraltaaa) January 22, 2021

“ Beyoncé and Rihanna in a versus batltle? ” pic.twitter.com/PG5oKhVBtE — 🥀 (@fxkyuu2) January 22, 2021

https://t.co/Rq3P9kHUll… beyoncé and rihanna verzuz would kill the game 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ni93NSWqh5 — Craig Texali (@gabbertexali) January 22, 2021

Why are the two stars trending on Twitter?

It is a known fact that Beyonce and Rihanna have a bit of personal history. Time and again, fans of the two stars have alleged that Beyonce's songs and Rihanna's songs have cryptically referenced each other, which is one of the reasons why they want a Verzuz battle. While the fans can keep waiting for a verbal lyrical finale to their hardly-discussed feud, it is a known fact that the two musicians are busy with their respective commitments. Both the artists have recently released albums and singles in their own respective personal capacities which the audience can listen to.

