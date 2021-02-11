Did Beyonce Pay $1.3 Million To The Lenox Hill Hospital During Blue Ivy's Birth? Find Out

Single Ladies singer Beyonce and rapper Jay Z embraced parenthood back in 2012 when daughter Blue Ivy Carter entered their life. Soon after the birth of their daughter, both Beyonce and Jay Z found themselves at the centre of a controversy surrounding New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital. Reports quickly surfaced that the elite couple allegedly had rented out the entire floor of the hospital for a whopping $1.3 million.

Rumour mills had it that the couple’s bodyguards prevented other parents from visiting their newborn in the NICU which resulted in inconvenience for several patients. With the controversy picking up flames, the spokesperson of the Hospital Frank Danza slammed the rumour mill on the baby’s birth. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Frank stated that the Lenox Hill Hospital and its staff were delighted to welcome the Carter family for the birth of their firstborn.

ALSO READ| Anita Hassanandani Shares Monochrome Pictures From Pregnancy Shoot; Enjoys 'Beyonce Vibes'

However, the staff has been troubled by the misinformation being circulated in media reports. Frank added that the suggestion of the couple paying $1.3 million to rent an entire maternity floor was simply ‘untrue’. Sharing details of their arrangements, the spokesperson told the portal that Beyonce was given an executive suite at the hospital and the celebrity was also billed with the standard rate for her accommodation.

ALSO READ| Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Gives Her Grandmother Tina Knowles A Makeover

The staff member assured that the executive suites are available for any patient with the same food and amenities provided to the Carter family. Addressing the claims surrounding around the Carter family’s bodyguard, Danza confirmed that the family had its own security detail on the site. However, even the hospital’s security has complied with the family and is managing all the security at the facility in co-operation.

ALSO READ| 'Beyonce And Rihanna' Trends On Twitter And Its Not Over A Song; Here Are Details

The spokesperson assured that the hospital had ensured ‘minimal disruption’ to other families who were also experiencing the birth of their own children at the time. Reports of the ‘special security plan’ or Carter’s security team preventing or delaying families to gain access to the NICU are fake. As per him, the hospital did not receive any complained from the families present about being denied access to the NICU.

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Mum Tina Knowles Says Granddaughter Blue Ivy 'looks Like Solange' While Dancing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.