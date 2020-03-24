'Bhula Dunga' Song: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Unleash Their Infectious Chemistry

The moment for which all the SidNaaz fans were waiting with bated breath is finally here. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited track Bhula Dunga is finally out and has surely lived up to the expectations. The soulful love ballad which was released today features the infectious chemistry of SidNaaz.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's infectious chemistry

The song Bhula Dunga promises to be a visual delight for all the die-hard fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The track Bhula Dunga is a myriad of emotions ranging from love and separation coupled with the crackling chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Bhula Dunga inevitably deserves a spot on your playlist.

Bhula Dunga is crooned by the very talented Darshan Raval and boasts of a hard-hitting storyline and intricate direction by Punit J Pathak. But it is the chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill which acts as the cherry to the cake. Some of the romantic scenes in Bhula Dunga will make one nostalgic about the beautiful SidNaaz camaraderie from the Bigg Boss days.

The song Bhula Dunga also boasts of a lovely underwater sequence between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill which is visually appealing. Bhula Dunga promises to be a hit love anthem this year. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans were eagerly waiting for the song Bhula Dunga to release and now it seems that the wait was totally worth it.

Earlier, both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were also teasing their fans with the beautiful SidNaaz posters from the song. In one of the posters, the two are lost in each others' eyes. While the other poster saw Sidharth and Shehnaaz staring at each other while lying in a bed. Check out the beautiful posters and the romantic SidNaaz song.

