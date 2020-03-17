Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Bhula Dunga' First Look Out, Fans Hail SidNaaz

All SidNaaz fans were thrilled ever since the news of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill collaborating with popular singer Darshan Raval for a music video made it's way to the internet. The singer had also taken to his social media handle to share a picture with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as he announced the project. All the SidNaaz fans were waiting with bated breath to witness the infectious chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill once again on-screen.

Also Read: Vikas Gupta Takes A Dig At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s Relationship, Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's new song is titled as Bhula Dunga

Seems like the wait is finally over as Darshan Raval has finally unveiled the first look of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from the upcoming track. The song featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been titled as Bhula Dhunga. The SidNaaz track is reportedly touted to be a melodious love ballad that will be crooned by Darshan.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's BTS Pic From Their Music Video Is A Treat To Fans; See Post

The song has also been composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's highly anticipated music video has been helmed by choreographer Punit J Pathak. Check out the beautiful first look of SidNaaz from the music video.

Fans have been trending #BhulaDungaFirstLook as they rejoice Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry

Are u Excited



Today is #Shehnaaz ,s First Bollywood Debut



And this is his first Bollywood Song



And #Shehnaaz will always Successful Inshallah



My Best wishes to my Queen @Shehnazgill123#AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz #BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/xIPifJf4N8 — Saba haral (sidnaz)fan (@HamzaMu91942946) March 17, 2020

Uffhhh... That is my Dil ka haal right now #BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/8ummLXljIc — Piku ♥️ Only Sidharth Shukla Matters (@Piku12287954) March 17, 2020

The way they're looking in eo eyes



The way they're smiling



The way they're holding hands#BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/pUUDYrafPN — Vaishali Rathore (@Vaishali5161) March 17, 2020

#BhulaDungaFirstLook

yeahh Man First tym I love Your caption ❣️ The way uh use Sidnaaz in your caption it takes Mah heart@Shehnazgill123 @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/Z6alW9Y97x — Flipper Tanu ❣️ Proud SidnazziAn (@tanusharma144) March 17, 2020

OMG I’m dying you all guys... Look at them.. jo hum Sab last 5 months dekhna chahte the inko Aise dekhna.. My heart.. I’m sobbing in a corner 😭😭😭😭😭😭💕💕💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍

My Babies..

My SidNaaz.. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺#BhulaDungaFirstLook @ShehnazzGill123 @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/bZEwF6pU7s — Harneet Kalra 🇦🇪 SIDNAAZ ❤️❤️❤️ (@HarneetKalra2) March 17, 2020

Also Read: What Are Sidharth Shukla & Other Top 5 Contestants Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Upto After The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.