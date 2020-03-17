The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Bhula Dunga' First Look Out, Fans Hail SidNaaz

Television News

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first look from their music video, Bhula Dunga is finally out which has left all the SidNaaz fans overjoyed. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
sidharth shukla

All SidNaaz fans were thrilled ever since the news of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill collaborating with popular singer Darshan Raval for a music video made it's way to the internet. The singer had also taken to his social media handle to share a picture with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as he announced the project. All the SidNaaz fans were waiting with bated breath to witness the infectious chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill once again on-screen.

Also Read: Vikas Gupta Takes A Dig At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s Relationship, Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's new song is titled as Bhula Dunga

Seems like the wait is finally over as Darshan Raval has finally unveiled the first look of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from the upcoming track. The song featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been titled as Bhula Dhunga. The SidNaaz track is reportedly touted to be a melodious love ballad that will be crooned by Darshan. 

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's BTS Pic From Their Music Video Is A Treat To Fans; See Post

The song has also been composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's highly anticipated music video has been helmed by choreographer Punit J Pathak. Check out the beautiful first look of SidNaaz from the music video.

Fans have been trending #BhulaDungaFirstLook as they rejoice Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry

Also Read: What Are Sidharth Shukla & Other Top 5 Contestants Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Upto After The Show?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE: CASES RISE TO 127
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19