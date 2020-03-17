Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Bhula Dunga' First Look Out, Fans Hail SidNaaz

All SidNaaz fans were thrilled ever since the news of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill collaborating with popular singer Darshan Raval for a music video made it's way to the internet. The singer had also taken to his social media handle to share a picture with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as he announced the project. All the SidNaaz fans were waiting with bated breath to witness the infectious chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill once again on-screen.
Seems like the wait is finally over as Darshan Raval has finally unveiled the first look of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from the upcoming track. The song featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill has been titled as Bhula Dhunga. The SidNaaz track is reportedly touted to be a melodious love ballad that will be crooned by Darshan.
The song has also been composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's highly anticipated music video has been helmed by choreographer Punit J Pathak. Check out the beautiful first look of SidNaaz from the music video.
Are You Ready to witness #SidNaaz undeniable chemistry in the love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’— Darshan Raval #DilMeraBlast🔥❤️ (@DarshanRavalDZ) March 17, 2020
(Coming very very soon)
.#Darshaners #Bluefamily #MyfansMyFamily #Spreadlove #BestFansEver #BhulaDunga #BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/hMiZ4PsuXP
Are u Excited— Saba haral (sidnaz)fan (@HamzaMu91942946) March 17, 2020
Today is #Shehnaaz ,s First Bollywood Debut
And this is his first Bollywood Song
And #Shehnaaz will always Successful Inshallah
My Best wishes to my Queen @Shehnazgill123#AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz #BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/xIPifJf4N8
Uffhhh... That is my Dil ka haal right now #BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/8ummLXljIc— Piku ♥️ Only Sidharth Shukla Matters (@Piku12287954) March 17, 2020
The way they're looking in eo eyes— Vaishali Rathore (@Vaishali5161) March 17, 2020
The way they're smiling
The way they're holding hands#BhulaDungaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/pUUDYrafPN
#BhulaDungaFirstLook— Flipper Tanu ❣️ Proud SidnazziAn (@tanusharma144) March 17, 2020
yeahh Man First tym I love Your caption ❣️ The way uh use Sidnaaz in your caption it takes Mah heart@Shehnazgill123 @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/Z6alW9Y97x
OMG I’m dying you all guys... Look at them.. jo hum Sab last 5 months dekhna chahte the inko Aise dekhna.. My heart.. I’m sobbing in a corner 😭😭😭😭😭😭💕💕💕💕💕❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍— Harneet Kalra 🇦🇪 SIDNAAZ ❤️❤️❤️ (@HarneetKalra2) March 17, 2020
My Babies..
My SidNaaz.. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺#BhulaDungaFirstLook @ShehnazzGill123 @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/bZEwF6pU7s
