Shehnaaz Gill's Confesses Love For Sidharth & More That Happened In TV Industry This Week

Television recap of this week

Shehnaaz Gill confessed her love for Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill has made headlines throughout the week. Her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chabbra will reportedly go off air by the end of March. The reason is said to be the low TRP rating and also because of Shehnaaz’s confession for Sidharth. Shehnaaz reportedly said that she loves Sidharth and cannot help her feelings.

Shehnaaz Gill was later seen with Tony Kakkar grooving on his Goa Beach song. The video was loved by netizens. Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in a romantic track together, sung by Darshan Raval.

Celebs on Coronavirus quarantine

Several television personalities urged fans to stay safe and practise social distancing following the Coronavirus quarantine. Hina Khan advised fans to work out at home as gyms are shut down. Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya taught fans on how to make face masks at home. Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in Kasautti Zindagii Kay, spent time with his Naani and told fans to stay isolated.

Divyanka Tripathi & Rashami Desai face backlash

Divyanka Tripathi was schooled by netizens for her tweet. She tweeted that there is less traffic in Mumbai and thus it seems like an opportunity to complete the metro bridges and smooth roads. Netizens were unhappy saying that the workers and engineers have a life too. Divyanka later deleted the tweet and apologised.

Rashami Desai was spotted by paparazzi buying vegetables. However, she was seen touching her face mask for which she was slammed by Gauahar Khan. Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar commented on the post that one must not touch their own mask, it just kills the purpose.

My apologies. Point taken. https://t.co/WXQUkRFee1 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 17, 2020

TRP Rating update for the week

According to a report by a leading daily, Kundali Bhagya topped the TRP ratings with 3.4. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is at the second spot with 3.1 rating. Kumkum Bhagya was at third number with India’s Best Dancer and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma tied at the fourth. The Kapil Sharma Show came in at the fifth position with 2.5 rating.

Tejasswwi Prakash announces big-screen debut

Famous television star Tejasswi Prakash announced that she will be making her big-screen debut in a Marathi film. Titled as School College Ani Life, the movie is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and marks its first venture in the Marathi industry. Tejasswi Prakash currently appears as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

