Sandalwood Drug Racket Case: CCB Raids Actor Sanjana Galrani's House In Bengaluru

In the latest development in the Sandalwood drug racket case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday raided the house of actor Sanjana Galrani in Bengaluru. According to Joint CP crime, Sandeep Patil, the CCB raided the actress' house after obtaining a search warrant in connection with her alleged involvement in the drug case.

The police is also video graphing the search at Sanjana Galrani's residence to avoid any kind of allegations. At present, 3 mobile phones of the actor have been seized.

This comes days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, raided the house of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator Keshavamurthy and his son in connection with the drug racket which has put the entire Kannada film industry along with the administration under the scanner.

Ragini sent to 5-day custody

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who had previously been arrested in the case, was sent to 5-day police custody by a Bengaluru court on Monday. In connection to the drug bust, Dwivedi's Bengaluru residence was also raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Two more accused have been arrested in this case, according to the police.

It was only a few weeks ago that Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry, hinting at a massive cartel. The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB had approached Lankesh over his statements to certain news media channels, requesting his corporation to dig into the consumption and procurement of drugs in the Kannada film industry.

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

