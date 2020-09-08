Unseen Pic Of The Day: Asha Bhosle And Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Pic Is Delight For Fans

Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 87th birthday today, on September 8. The ace singer, who has been in the industry for over seven decades, shared a great bond with late actor Rishi Kapoor. She always praised Rishi Kapoor for his acting skills as well as his personality. Here's taking a look at the unseen picture of the Nightingale of Asia along with Rishi Kapoor.

Asha Bhosle’s unseen picture with Rishi Kapoor

While wishing her condolences to the Kapoor family Asha apologised for not being able to be there at such a time of grief. The caption of the picture reads, “Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. Sorry, I can’t be with you in your hour of grief, although Chintu was always always by my side through thick & thin. This picture of our last meeting is how I shall remember him always! He remains eternal & special…”

In the picture, Asha Bhosle and Rishi Kapoor are seen cutting a cake. Asha is donning a simple but yet elegant white saree with a gold border. Her look is complete with a green neckpiece that compliments her attire. Take a look at the unseen picture below.

Many fans and followers reacted to the post while wishing their sympathies too. One of the followers commented, “ Great memories” while another comment read, “Old gold memories of Rishi Kapoor ji.” Take a look at the comments and reactions of her followers.

On the work front

Asha Bhosle started her career in 1943 as a playback singer and gained popularity ever since. Along with playback singing for over a thousand Bollywood movies, Asha has also recorded several private albums too. In the year 2011, Asha Bhosle was recognised as the most recorded artist in music history by the Guinness Book of World Records. Asha Bhosle was also featured in the film Mai in 2013. She received critical acclaim for her debut performance in the film. Some of Asha Bhosle’s songs are Pyar ke mod, Jhoote Naina Bole, Idli Doo, Tanha Tanha, Kahin Aag Lage and Radha Kaise Na Jale.

