Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Here's Unseen Pic Of Veteran Singer With Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrates her 87th birthday today, i.e September 8, 2020. The singer has been active in the entertainment industry over multiple decades and became a prominent face for Indian musical representation across the globe. On account of her birthday, below is an unseen pic of singer Asha Bhosle and actor Amitabh Bachchan. Check it out -

Asha Bhosle and Amitabh Bachhan's unseen pic

In the classic photo above, a young Asha Bhosle can be seen collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan. The duo can be seen indulged in recording a song in a studio. The black and white photo with distorted pixels acts as evidence to encompass the journey Asha Bhosle has had as a singer though the years.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over seven decades. She also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for having recorded nearly 11 thousand songs in 20 different languages. Though Asha being under the shadow of her older sister was the talk of the town back then for many, the bittersweet relationship between Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar has somewhat subsided now.

On account of her birthday Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of the birthday cake cut by the veteran singer. Asha and her granddaughter are very close to one another, evident by the social media posts shared by both of them. The two have also been musical collaborators as Zanai has also ventured out to singing, following her grandmother's footsteps.

Asha Bhosle - triumphant through a troubled life

While fans are aware of the success achieved by Asha Bhosle, only a few know about her struggles. Asha Bhosle married her personal secretary, the 31-year old Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949, when she was barely 16! But, the marriage turned sour and it resulted in Asha Bhosle being left alone with two kids while being pregnant with the third child. She lost her daughter in 2012 and her son later in 2015. However, the singer has continued to entertain audiences with her talent and currently also runs a YouTube channel where she shares the tidbits of her life.

