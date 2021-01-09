Bidita Bag Turns Singer, Shows Gratitude To Farmers In India With Tunes Of 'Jingle Bells'

Actor Bidita Bag, who is currently seen in MX Player’s ongoing show, The Missing Stone, recently took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she was singing a song to pay gratitude to the farmers protesting since last month. In the short video, she crooned to the tunes of Jingle bell, but with a different set of lyrics. Through the song, she spoke about the farmer's situation and also sought a solution.

Bidita Bag's latest song is a tribute to farmers

Talking about such a critical situation in India, Bidita shared, "India is primarily an agricultural country. Just 3 days back a 75-year farmer committed suicide and till now more than 60 people are dead. This farmer's protest is continuing for more than a month now since Christmas, the new year everything went still they are protesting in extreme cold weather and covid risk. I neither understand politics nor policies but I really hope and pray that some solution comes out soon on the human ground." While the lyrics of the song are penned by Shradha Arora Mehra, Bidita gave a special shout out to Aditi Paul Majumder in her caption.

"Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Stay little awake. Our Famers are on a strike, Pay heed to their case. Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Stay little awake. Do something for farmers, Before its too late!! We have to stand by them. We have to give them hope. There’s so much we can do. United, if we stay! Farmers toil in fields, To feed the entire nation. How sad is a situation, They have nothing left to eat," wrote Bidita in her caption.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Shifts Into New Home, No Longer Tara Sutaria's Neighbour

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Dolphin Beaten To Death In Uttar Pradesh, 3 Arrested

Also Read | Abhidnya Bhave Enjoys 'Mangalashtak' Ceremony With Husband Mehul Pai; See Wedding Pics

As soon as Bidita Bag's post was up on the internet, fans lauded the actor's efforts. A user wrote, "How cute and thoughtful is that. Love your concern. That goes to say what a wonderful human being you are Bidita. God bless," whereas another fan penned, "You are beautiful and your voice too." On the work front, Bidita has been a part of several movies in her career. She was last seen in the show, Abhay 2, and also has a couple of movies lined up in the kitty.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Asks, 'Why Am I Being Tortured?' In Hard-hitting Video, Seeks Answers

(With inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.