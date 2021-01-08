Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Why am I being tortured?' in hard-hitting video, seeks answers

Kangana Ranaut expressed her displeasure about the 'attack' on her in the wake of her comments on the ongoing farmer protests. She claimed that she was being ‘tortured’ for her statements, asking why so many cases were being filed against her. The actor added that shutting the voices of ‘nationalists’ would bring an era like the British rule.

Kangana Ranaut’s hard-hitting video

In a hard-hitting video, Kanga Ranaut was heard saying, “Since the time I have been talking for the country’s welfare, I am being attacked and abused. My house was demolished illegally. So many cases have been filed against me for talking about the farmers, and one case is just for laughing."

She added, "At the beginning of corona, my sister Rangoli ji had raised her voice about the atrocities doctors faced, so they filed a case on her too. Even my name was put in it, though I was not even on Twitter then, such things happen."

Kangana continued, "Honourable Chief Justice rejected this and stated that it did not hold merit. With the order, I was also asked to appear before the police station, and no one has told me what kind of an appearance it is."

The Queen star continued, "I am also being told not to talk about the atrocities or tell anyone about it. So I want to ask the Supreme Court if it is the medieval age where women are burnt alive, and they can’t even talk about it. Such things are happening in front of the world."

She concluded, "All I want to say to the people who are watching this tamasha is that the kind of tears of blood that we suffered during 100 years of slavery will have to be dealt with again if nationalist voices are asked to shut up.”

Kangana's legal trouble

While Kangana Ranaut earned a reprieve from the Bombay High Court over the demolition of her property, numerous other cases have been filed against her. This includes the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee registering a complaint against her for her tweet misidentifying an elderly woman during the farmers, a First Information Report against her alleged inflammatory statements and another case seeking that her Twitter account be suspended.

