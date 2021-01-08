Abhidnya Bhave Enjoys 'Mangalashtak' At Her 'happy Place' With Husband Mehul Pai; See Pics

Starting the year 2021 on a high note, popular Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave tied the knot with beau Mehul Pai on January 6. And, now the actor is sharing numerous pictures on her social media handle to give a sneak peek into her hush-hush wedding. The recent entries to Abhidnya's feed are from her Mangalashtak, a form of marriage ceremony in Maharashtra. In the pictures, the newlywed couple is seen sporting colour coordinated outfits. In the photos, Abhidnya is seen in a Navvari bridal saree complimented by traditional Maharashtrian jewellery and makeup. Scroll down to take a look at Abhidnya Bhave's wedding photos.

Abhidnya Bhave's wedding photos

READ | Abhidnya Bhave Kick-starts Pre-wedding Rituals With 'Grahmukh Vidhi'; See Pictures

READ | Abidnya Bhave Ties Knot With Mehul Pai, Friends Share Wedding Pictures

Interestingly, the 31-year-old actor enjoyed her traditional Marathi wedding with her family and close friends. From Kelvan to Grahmukh to Haldi and Mehendi; Abhidnya shared pictures of all the pre-wedding rituals. Coming back to her Mangalashtak, a few of her friends, who attended the wedding, also shared the pictures to give a few glimpses. Mayuri Deshmukh, Omprakash Shinde, and Sharvari Lohokare are a few to name, who has a post dedicated to Abhidnya Bhave and Mehul Pai's wedding. Take a look at their posts below.

READ | 'Khulata Kali Khulena's' Abhidnya Bhave Turns Into A 'lit Banno' At Her Mehendi; See Pics

READ | Abhidnya Bhave Thanks Shreya Bugde's Gesture Of Inviting Her Home For Traditional 'Kelvan'

Abhidnya Bhave's wedding

Interestingly, the traditional Maharashtrian wedding of the Rang Maza Vegla actor started with Kelvan, the first pre-wedding ritual. She and Mehul enjoyed this ritual at the former's friend and actor Siddharth Chandekar's house. The next ritual was Grahmukh Puja, which was held at Bhave's home. She dressed in traditional Marathi attire along with a pearl mundavlya on her forehead.

Later, the bride and the groom also participated in their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. The pictures of their wedding on social media make it quite evident that even though it was a low key affair, the couple left no stone unturned to make it grand and memorable. Apart from her close family members, her peers from the industry, such as Shreya Bugde, Dhairya Gholap, Anuja Sathe, and Tejaswini Pandit, among many others, attended the wedding and other festivities.

On the professional front, Abhidnya is currently playing the negative character on the Marathi show Rang Maza Vegla. She rose to fame with the TV shows Tula Pahate Re and Khulta Kali Khulena. Meanwhile, Abhidnya Bhave's husband, Mehul Pai, is an entrepreneur.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.