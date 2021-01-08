Sidharth Malhotra Shifts Into New Home, No Longer Tara Sutaria's Neighbour

Sidharth Malhotra has recently been in the news as the Hasee Toh Phasee actor welcomed the new year with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in the Maldives. Sidharth Malhotra also shared the first look of his new movie, titled Mission Majnu that will have actor Rashmika Mandanna star opposite him. The latest news surrounding the actor is that he will be shifting into a new home soon and won't remain a neighbour to Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria anymore. Read on to know more about it.

Sidharth Malhotra's new home

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are no longer neighbours as the Kapoor and Sons star left his previous home in the Anand House building and is all set to move in next door to Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The news of Sidharth hunting for a house was doing rounds for quite a while and the actor finally settled on Wilnomona 62B, the same building where actor-director Farhan lives with his girlfriend.

Sidharth moved into his new home a month ago, post the lockdown, and has rented an apartment on the building's sixth floor. Also, Sidharth has no plans to do any kind of interiors as he continues to use the same furniture he bought when he shifted to Anand House in 2018. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were said to be dating during the shoot of their film Marjaavan but none of them publicly confessed about their relationship. While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making the headlines with their Maldives vacation, Tara and Aadar Jain are going strong as well.

On the work front

Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in a music video opposite actor Diana Penty titled Challon Ke Nishaan. The song released on December 21, 2020, and is sung by Stebin Ben. The video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, with music from Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar. The actor who is to be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani soon also announced another project titled Mission Majnu on December 23, 2020. Sidharth shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu”. The Shantanu Bagchi-directorial will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Sidharth Malhotra, marking the film her Hindi language debut.

Image Credits: Sidharth Malhotra Official Instagram Account

