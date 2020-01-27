Billie Eilish-Finneas O'Connell And Other Popular Sibling Duos Of Music

Music has helped millions of people in uplifting their moods for centuries now. Some singers like doing solos, like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, etc. One of the most popular and talented pairs of singers are the siblings, brother-sister duos of music. Brother-sister pairs like Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, Angus and Julia stone, etc have recently become hugely popular and won the hearts of a million fans with their soulful songs. Listed below are more details and photos of pop duos like Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, Angus, and Julia stone and more.

READ:"He Is The Only Reason I’m Alive": Billie Eilish Thanks Brother Finneas At Hitmakers Event

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell: Photos and popular songs

READ:Billie Eilish Reveals That She Had Suicidal Thoughts In 2018 As She Felt 'joyless'

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell are popular singers and songwriters, who have together taken over the internet with their distinctive music. Billie began singing from a very tender age and received fame with her song, Ocean Eyes. On the other hand, Finneas O'Connell enjoys writing and producing music for various artists. He is also a record producer, musician and actor. Some of Billie Eilish's songs include Bad Guy, Lovely, Bury A Friend, etc.

READ:Billie Eilish Dedicates Her 'Everything I Wanted' Music Video To Brother

Angus and Julia Stone

Angus and Julia Stone together formed the Australian folk and indie pop group. The brother-sister duo is another pop band to take over the internet with its unique music. Together they have released four major albums: A Book Like This, Down the Way, Angus & Julia Stone and Snow. The pair has also given huge brother-sister goals to their fans with their music and photos.

Ray and Dave Davies: The Kinks

This is another pair that gained huge fame playing the guitar. The Davies brothers formed The Kinks and were hugely popular during their time. The pair performed for 30 odd years together and gave the world some great tracks. Some of Ray and Dave Davies' songs include God In My Brain, Web Of Time, etc.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.