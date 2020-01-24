Billie Eilish Dedicates Her 'Everything I Wanted' Music Video To Brother

Billie Eilish is a popular American singer known for her pop songs. The singer got media attention when she was 16 and since then Billie has been on the headlines often. She recently dropped a new music video where she takes her directing skills to the next level. The singer released the music video for her latest track, Everything I Wanted and since then the fans have been going bonkers over the video. Read more to know about Billie Eilish’s new music video.

Billie Eilish's latest, Everything I Wanted music video

Billie Eilish has released a new music video of her song, Everything I Wanted which is dedicated to her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas O'Connell. The two can be spotted in the video as he sits in the passenger seat of a sleek black car Eilish drives throughout the night. The music video starts with text that says, "Finneas is my brother and my best friend. no matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other." The fans have taken to their social media handles to share what they feel.

Fan Reactions

Same Energy

This video really hit me on another level. everything is on point. 💯 Look at that Face. PURE #EverythingIWantedMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/I9vNOPXvyU — Belieber 💜 (@Bieberizmydrug) January 24, 2020

Thank you Finneas for always be the best brother for Billie Eilish ... the scene where Billie holds Finneas's hand, then smile is soooo askjhhkkjh #EverythingIWantedMusicVideo https://t.co/5lUBZhm9Hw — Nur Khotimah (@nur2606_) January 24, 2020

Billie really delivered with that video. Honestly. The song itself already has a powerful meaning, but the video... It left me quite speechless. It's impressive & it doubled the strength of the message she wanted to send. Really love it. #EverythingIWantedMusicVideo — Ily⭐️ (@IlySkywalker) January 24, 2020

WHEN FINNEAS REACHED FOR BILLIES HAND AND SHE GRABBED IT AND THEY LOOKED AT EACH OTHER AND STARTED SMILING I CRIED #EverythingIWantedMusicVideo #EverythingIWanted — allison🤡 (@xx_allisonh) January 24, 2020

“finneas is my brother and my best friend.

no matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other” #EverythingIWantedMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/6xDlFStROb — mal loves mary (@chocotorrrta) January 23, 2020

