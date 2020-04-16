How Billie Eilish Dominated The Top Spot Of The US Hot Music List With 'Bad Guy'

Billie Eilish was a SoundCloud sensation who was picked up by a huge number of followers. She then signed up with the popular Interscope Records and dominated the music industry with her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She has certainly shown a remarkable growth after selling over 1.3 million copies of her debut album. Her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was also a best-selling album in Canada. Billie Eilish also reached out to the UK by becoming the youngest female solo act to take up the top spot on the music charts. Read more to know about Billie Eilish's career growth.

Billie Eilish songs that gave her career a dream kickstart

Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? dominated the top spot at the Billboard 200 and also received the title of the best-performing album of 2019 in the US. The album contained 7 songs that included four platinum-certified tracks in the US. Her song, Bad Guy managed to gain millions of views as well as getting a lot of positive reviews. The song took over the internet and has brought remarkable changes to the singer’s career. Bad Guy was marked as the number one track in the US during the initial release period. Billie also got the Song of the Year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for the same.

Congrats Song Of The Year winner (A Songwriter(s) Award) - "Bad Guy" @billieeilish and @finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish) pic.twitter.com/MNoB85wGsr — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish news

On the professional end, Billie Eilish recently took up the task of singing the title song for No Time To Die. Her song has been getting a lot of positive reaction by all her fans. Not only the fans but also a number of the known faces of the music industry have appreciated the American singer for the same. Billie also seems excited about her latest collaboration with the James Bond franchise and also shared a Tweet for the same.

