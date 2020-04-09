Billie Eilish's Career & Popularity Rose Rapidly After Winning 5 Grammy Awards; Read

Billie Eilish gained massive popularity through her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She also managed to get recognition all over the globe after bagging 5 awards at the Grammy Awards ceremony. This proved Billie Eilish’s excellence in her field that has made her a global phenomenon.

A number of well-known professionals of the industry got to know about the youngster’s singing talents. After bringing in 5 Grammys, Billie soon managed to get the chance to sing the title track for James Bond’s No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish's career after bagging 5 Grammys

Billie Eilish was got in to voice out the title song for No Time To Die. Other than the James Bond project, she is reportedly in the production stages of her new record.

Her latest song Everything I Wanted, released in December and since then she has managed to secure its spot in the top trending songs of various music streaming platforms. Being a part of No Time To Die will surely be valuable as it is going to be the last time people can witness Daniel Craig portraying the role of James Bond.

In other news

Billie commented on the current rappers and she feels that they do not write lyrics that are true. The singer also said just because the story isn't real doesn't mean it can’t be important. She feels there’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. She said that’s posturing, and that’s not what she is doing. Eilish also got a lot of backlash on Twitter from rap fans, who called her out for her criticism.

