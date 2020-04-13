Billie Eilish's Appearances On 'The Late Night Show' Which Are Truly Unmissable; See Here

James Corden is back with the primetime The Late Night Show after the production on the CBS talk show was cancelled due to the Coronavirus crisis. He hosted the Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show on March 30, 2020, at 10 pm, which featured music sensation Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish embraced the show along with John Legend and Finneas in Los Angeles. However, earlier too Billie Eilish made some stylish appearances on The Late Night Show.

Billie Eilish's note-worthy appearances on The Late Night Show

When Billie Eilish struck a pose with Alicia Keys

Billie Eilish had earlier appeared along with Alicia Keys on The Late Night Show. She also made heads turn in her white baggy attire and signature green hair. The two talented artists also performed for the viewers and posed for a lovely picture at the show.

When Billie Eilish got goofy with the kids

Billie Eilish's presence at Jimmy Kimmel's The Late Night Show also a special one. The Late Night Show had a special segment wherein the singer could be seen interacting with kids which made way for an adorable sight. She also looked lovely in her all-white attire.

When Billie Eilish caressed a spider

Billie Eilish's yet another note-worthy presence at The Late Night Show saw her meet a crawling friend. She took a spider in her hands and could be seen visibly gushing about it. The singer also looked lovely in a black and white winter wear while opting for an elegant neckpiece with the same.

When Billie Eilish performed on live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

