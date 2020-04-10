Billie Eilish Can Make Even Green Hair Look Stylish And These Pictures Are Proof

Billie Eilish is popularly known for quirky choice of outfits and an even quirkier choice of hair colours. The Bad Guy singer recently coloured her hair green and fans are going gaga over it. She sure knows how to pull off those baggy outfits and vibrant hair colours. Take a look at some of her best pictures where she flaunts her green hair-colour.

Billie Eilish slays in Green hairdo as she poses for these pictures

Post one of her tours, Billie Eilish took to her social media share a picture and asked her fans in the caption if they were ready for more shows. Dressed in a black t-shirt and a locket that says 5X, the singer gracefully flaunted her green hair in the picture. She topped the look by showcasing a black printed scarf hair and completed the look with a pair of black chic glasses.

ALSO READ | Billie Eilish's Most Quirky Outfits Like Skeleton Hoodie And More

Post Oscars, the singer took to her social media to share a picture from the event. Dressed in Chanel from top to bottom, she looked pretty in a white overcoat. She is seen flaunting her long nails as she sticks out her tongue posing for the camera. She perfectly pulled off her green hair colour as she tied it up in a messy bun.

Tying up her hair in a messy updo, Billie is happily posing on a wooden plank. She is seen dressed in a green sweater with a pair of green shorts. She topped the look with a pair of green printed stockings and white sneakers. She also threw on a pair of green shades to go with her look.

ALSO READ | Billie Eilish And Her Brother Finneas O'Connell Funny Moments Together

In another picture shared on her social media, she dressed up in a neon-green coloured sweater. She topped the look with a pair of mismatched earrings and a piece of the heavy layered neckpiece. She completed the look with a pair of black glares and flaunted the double buns hairstyle with her green hair.

Post one of her concerts, Billie Eilish took to her social media to share a series of pictures from the night. In the first picture, she is seen standing on the stage as she holds a white mic in her hand. Though just a part of her face is visible in the picture, her green hairdo is perfectly captured in it.

ALSO READ | Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, BTS, And Others To Feature In 'Homefest' With James Corden

ALSO READ | This Is How Billie Eilish Made History At The Grammy Awards; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.