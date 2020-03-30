The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Billie Eilish Posts Warning Note About 'scam On Snapchat', Says 'It Is Not Me, I Promise'

Music

Billie Eilish's online presence has always made headlines. The singer actively posts about her life happenings. Recently, she warned her fans about a scam

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, on March 30, 2020, posted a warning on her Instagram story where she talked about people who are misusing Billie Eilish's Snapchat presence and talking to her fans. In this message, she posted a clarification about not using her Snapchat account to talk to anyone. The singer made it clear that she promises to her fans that she is not the one talking to them and no matter what these people say to convince anyone to talk, it’s not her who is talking to them. Billie Eilish also apologised to people who were scammed by these people on Snapchat. 

Also Read| Three times Billie Eilish cracked up the audience with her sense of humour

Several celebrities have been sharing awareness on their social media handles about the growing concerns across the globe as coronavirus continues to spread all over. Recently, singer Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share awareness about the same. She told fans not to panic. The singer shared a video on her Instagram story where she said that the virus is a big deal and it is not to be taken as a joke. She also said that many people haven’t seen the virus nor the people suffering from it therefore it is hard to understand the seriousness of the issue. She said that she has seen a lot of youngsters all around the world roaming carefree, partying, having fun, and added that they are being irresponsible.

Also Read| Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell: All you need to know about the young star

After spreading awareness about COVID– 19, Billie Eilish made the announcement saying that her Where Do We Go Tour in North America stands postponed. She also said that the North American tour dates are being rescheduled & will be announced. Also, the tickets that were booked by fans “will be honoured for the new tour dates.”

Also Read| Elton John, Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish to host a special online fundraising concert

Also Read| Billie Eilish's heart-melting fan-girl moments; Check out these amazing pictures

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES