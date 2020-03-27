Elton John, Mariah Carey And Billie Eilish To Host A Special Online Fundraising Concert

While many celebrities are urging and encouraging people to stay indoors amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, some musicians have even hosted musical concerts online for their fans. After many musicians from around the world are live streaming concerts, joining the league are Elton John, Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish.

Elton John to host fundraising concert

The singers Elton John, Mariah Carey and will be hosting a one-hour special which will be broadcasted on Fox and iHeart radio stations. This will be the first major national event in the United States since the country suffered from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Elton John recently revealed that he is doing this to raise money to help fight Coronavirus. The special show will also have Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish which will be benefitting the concert. The other two singers will be a part of the concert from their respective homes.

Also Read: Mariah Carey Stuns In An Unzipped Outfit Showcasing Her Superstar Diva Mode Even At Home!

Also Read: Mariah Carey's Hawaii Concert Postponed To November Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Broadcasting from his home, the British host will also connect BTS from South Korea to it and is also planning to connect to Dua Lipa in London, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, John Legend in Los Angeles and Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O’Connell. The concert will be called IHeart Living Room Concert for America will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and Green Day frontman, Billie Je Armstrong.

The aim behind holding this concert is to pay tribute to health workers and those who are working on the front line to cope with the pandemic. The concert will also encourage viewers to donate to Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The event is reportedly going to be aired on CBS.

The pandemic of Coronavirus has affected countries like India, Italy, the United States and China. It has been spreading rapidly and thousands of lives have been affected due to this. This has led to countries urging people to quarantine and lock themselves in their houses while the doctors and other medical experts are coping to deal with the deadly virus.

Also Read: Elton John In Tears As He's Forced To Cut NZ Show

Also Read: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, BTS, And Others To Feature In 'Homefest' With James Corden

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.