Billie Eilish Reveals Her Whole Family Was Involved In Writing 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' Song

Billie Eilish has recently dropped her latest single named Lo Vas a Olvidar. It is a collaboration with Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía. Recently, Billie discussed her release with Apple Music host Zane Lowe. While speaking of her song, she said that it took two years for the song to come together and her entire family got involved while doing so. Read ahead to know more.

About Billie Eilish's new song -

Billie appeared in the Apple Music’s interview on January 21. In the interview, she explained how she came up with the song’s final line. She revealed that she enlisted the help of not just her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell but also her mother, father, and her brother’s girlfriend.

One night when her family was spending quality time together, she asked them if they wanted to listen to her song. She said they all came down to the studio and listened and they decided to write the line down. She said she was sitting the room with her entire family and they asked her what if it was like this or that and started giving ideas.

She also said that technically they should have a writing credit because they all wrote that line at the end. The song’s final line is “You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in / If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?” Billie also mentioned that Lo Vas a Olvidar lyrics of the first verse up until the chorus was written back in January 2019.

Lo Vas a Olvidar by Billie Eilish -

Lo Vas A Olvidar is written and performed predominantly in Spanish. It is set to feature in a forthcoming episode of HBO’s Euphoria. It has received positive reviews from fans in no time.

More about Billie Eilish -

Billie Eilish gained attention in when she uploaded the song Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud in 2015. The song was written and produced by her brother Finneas O'Connell. Her debut EP was Don't Smile at Me that became a hit. Her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? released in 2019. It became one of the best-selling albums of 2019.

