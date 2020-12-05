Billie Eilish's 'Where Do We Go' World Tour Canceled Amid COVID-19, Singer Offers Refund

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish on Friday announced that she has canceled her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tour, which was earlier postponed after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March. The singer took to Twitter and penned a long post while revealing the cancellation of the tour and also informed fans about generating refunds spent on the tickets.

Billie Eilish cancels her world tour

Earlier, the tour which was supposed to last for at least six months was launched in March but was postponed only after three shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer in the post wrote, “We've tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can," she tweeted.

Read: Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body-shamers Who Called Her 'fat'; Says 'This Is How I Look'

Read: Billie Eilish Shares 'Therefore I Am' BTS Shots With Videos Of Her Twerking & Laughing

A note from Billie on the “WHERE DO WE GO?” World Tour. pic.twitter.com/y23giu5agi — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 4, 2020

The 18-year-old musician asked all her fans to keep "an eye" on their emails for more information and said that she will let everyone know about the next tour when "it's safe".Keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. I love you so much. Stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask,” she concluded the post. The No Time To Die singer, however, has been live-streaming her performances since March.

In her recent fourth annual interview with Vanity Fair, the singer revealed that she's 16 songs into her next album, promising that she and brother Finneas have "been working. During the interaction, she said that Finneas and she have just seriously really gotten in the groove as the two sit and create music together.

Meanwhile, Billie was honoured by the music platform YouTube as it launched the first-ever infinite fan cover music video. YouTube is letting Billie Eilish fans remix her chart-topper Bad Guy using thousands of users’ cover versions — in a virtually infinite number of permutations. In an interview with Variety, Youtube Global head of artist relations, Vivien Lewit said that Billie Eilish is an exceptional artist and it’s clear her fans on YouTube agree. He added this is a thank you to Billie and all her friends.

Read: Billie Eilish And Harry Styles Will Appear In A Seven-part Gucci Mini-film Series

Read: Billie Eilish Honoured By YouTube With First-ever 'Infinite Bad Guy' Music Video

(Image credit: Billie Eilish/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.