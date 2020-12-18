Billie Eilish Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Singer & Her Work

Quick links:
Billie Eilish is celebrating her 19th birthday today on 18th December. She is a very well-known American singer who rose to fame with her song "Ocean Eyes" blew up on SoundCloud. After that, the singer created many super-hit albums and won five Grammy Awards for her work. Some of her famous songs are - "No Time to Die", "Everything I Wanted" and "My Future". So on the occasion of the singer's birthday, here's a quiz based on Billie Eilish's songs and her life:
1) Where was the singer born?
2) When did the album - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' release?
3) Which song's lyrics are these - 'I've been watchin' you for some time/Burning cities and napalm skies'?
4) Which one of her songs were featured in '13 Reasons Why'?
5) Which song by the singer is this - 'Bruises on both my knees for you/ Don't say thank you or please/ I do what I want when I'm wanting to/ My soul, so cynical'?
6) At what age did the singer start making?
7) Which member of Billie Eilish's family is not in the music business?
8) The song "Copycat" is from which album by the artist?
9) Which song is this - 'Not what you'd think/ And if I'm bein' honest/It might've been a nightmare/ To anyone who might care?
10) Which one of these singer's inspired Billie?
