Billie Eilish Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Singer & Her Work

Billie Eilish is celebrating her 19th birthday today on 18th December. She is a very well-known American singer who rose to fame with her song "Ocean Eyes" blew up on SoundCloud. After that, the singer created many super-hit albums and won five Grammy Awards for her work. Some of her famous songs are - "No Time to Die", "Everything I Wanted" and "My Future". So on the occasion of the singer's birthday, here's a quiz based on Billie Eilish's songs and her life:

Billie Eilish Quiz - Questions

1) Where was the singer born?

Los Angeles

New York

Alabama

Boston

2) When did the album - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' release?

2019

2020

2018

2016

3) Which song's lyrics are these - 'I've been watchin' you for some time/Burning cities and napalm skies'?

Ocean Eyes

Bad Guy

I Think Therefore I am

None of the above

4) Which one of her songs were featured in '13 Reasons Why'?

Lovely

Ocean Eyes

Bad Guy

I Think Therefore I am

5) Which song by the singer is this - 'Bruises on both my knees for you/ Don't say thank you or please/ I do what I want when I'm wanting to/ My soul, so cynical'?

Open Up

Bad Guy

No Time To Die

Ocean Eyes

6) At what age did the singer start making?

13 years old

11 years old

7 years old

15 years old

7) Which member of Billie Eilish's family is not in the music business?

Mother

Father

Brother

None of the above

8) The song "Copycat" is from which album by the artist?

Don't Smile at Me

Everything I wanted

When I was Older

When we fall asleep

9) Which song is this - 'Not what you'd think/ And if I'm bein' honest/It might've been a nightmare/ To anyone who might care?

Everything I wanted

Lovely

Ocean Eyes

Bad Guy

10) Which one of these singer's inspired Billie?

Lana Del Ray

Beatles

Justin Beiber

All of the above

Billie Eilish's Trivia & Answers

Billie Eilish was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 18, 2001 The album - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' released in 2019. The lyrics are from the song 'Ocean Eyes'. The song is - 'Lovely' ft. Khalid The song is - 'Bad Guy'. The singer started making music at the age of - 11 years old. The answer is - none of the above, as Billie's mother, father & brother are all in the music business. The song is from the album - 'Don't Smile at Me'. The song is - 'Everything I wanted'. The answer is - all of the above.

