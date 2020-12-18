Last Updated:

Billie Eilish Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Singer & Her Work

Billie Eilish Quiz: On the singers birthday, take this quiz to find out how well you know her & her work. Also read more interesting facts about her

Billie Eilish is celebrating her 19th birthday today on 18th December. She is a very well-known American singer who rose to fame with her song "Ocean Eyes" blew up on SoundCloud. After that, the singer created many super-hit albums and won five Grammy Awards for her work. Some of her famous songs are -  "No Time to Die", "Everything I Wanted" and "My Future". So on the occasion of the singer's birthday, here's a quiz based on Billie Eilish's songs and her life: 

Billie Eilish Quiz - Questions 

1) Where was the singer born? 

  • Los Angeles
  • New York 
  • Alabama 
  • Boston 

2) When did the album - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' release? 

  • 2019
  • 2020
  • 2018
  • 2016

3) Which song's lyrics are these - 'I've been watchin' you for some time/Burning cities and napalm skies'? 

  • Ocean Eyes 
  • Bad Guy 
  • I Think Therefore I am 
  • None of the above 

4) Which one of her songs were featured in '13 Reasons Why'? 

  • Lovely 
  • Ocean Eyes 
  • Bad Guy 
  • I Think Therefore I am 

5) Which song by the singer is this - 'Bruises on both my knees for you/ Don't say thank you or please/ I do what I want when I'm wanting to/ My soul, so cynical'? 

  • Open Up 
  • Bad Guy 
  • No Time To Die 
  • Ocean Eyes 

6) At what age did the singer start making? 

  • 13 years old
  • 11 years old
  • 7 years old
  • 15 years old 

7) Which member of Billie Eilish's family is not in the music business? 

  • Mother 
  • Father 
  • Brother 
  • None of the above 

8) The song "Copycat" is from which album by the artist? 

  • Don't Smile at Me
  • Everything I wanted 
  • When I was Older
  • When we fall asleep 

9) Which song is this - 'Not what you'd think/ And if I'm bein' honest/It might've been a nightmare/ To anyone who might care? 

  • Everything I wanted 
  • Lovely 
  • Ocean Eyes 
  • Bad Guy 

10) Which one of these singer's inspired Billie? 

  • Lana Del Ray 
  • Beatles
  • Justin Beiber 
  • All of the above 

Billie Eilish's Trivia & Answers 

  1. Billie Eilish was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 18, 2001
  2. The album - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' released in 2019. 
  3. The lyrics are from the song 'Ocean Eyes'. 
  4. The song is - 'Lovely' ft. Khalid 
  5. The song is - 'Bad Guy'. 
  6. The singer started making music at the age of - 11 years old. 
  7. The answer is - none of the above, as Billie's mother, father & brother are all in the music business. 
  8. The song is from the album - 'Don't Smile at Me'. 
  9. The song is - 'Everything I wanted'. 
  10. The answer is - all of the above. 

 

 

 

 

