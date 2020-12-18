Billie Eilish Reveals Michael Bublé's Video Was Her Musical Inspiration For 'My Future'

Billie Eilish released her hit single My Future in the month of July. The singer is known for her dark narratives in songs which makes her fans wonder about her musical inspiration. Recently, in an interview with BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac, Eilish talked about her music inspiration for her summer single My Future.

Billie Eilish's musical inspiration for My Future

The Grammy-winning singer said that the idea came subconsciously from a video that she found when she was 13 or 14. She added that she reminisced the incident when her Snapchat revealed the memory from four years ago. The video was of her listening to the song Haven’t Met You Yet by Michael Buble. Furthermore, Billie Eilish said that at that age, she used to listen to the bouncy 2009 pop ditty night and day just because it made her feel hopeful. She added that she was also really depressed at that time and sad all the time, and that the song made her feel excited about the future.

Talking about the incident further, Eilish informed that she sent her video to a friend who in response told her that she loved this video because it almost looks like she is talking about her future self. She added that she didn’t even think about that until after she had written the chorus, but she knew that it was subconscious. Billie Eilish ended her conversation saying that she was totally thinking about that and it was exactly what she was feeling and thinking. Therefore, she wanted to convey and say and also wanted to be heard through this song.

.@billieeilish told us the story behind My Future and my heart now officially hurts 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AwDgUMNDrl — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 15, 2020

Michael Buble's response to Billie Eilish

After Billie Eilish spoke about her musical inspiration being Michael Buble's song. The latter responded posting a tweet. He wrote, "Hey .@billieeilish I’m a huge fan. I just heard your story about Haven’t Met You Yet. Music is a great healer and writing really helped me during some tough times. Your music inspires me and I am so touched that mine has done the same for you.” Quote tweeting Bublé’s response, Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas wrote: “BUBLÉ HAS SPOKEN.”

Hey .@billieeilish I’m a huge fan. I just heard your story about Haven’t Met You Yet. Music is a great healer and writing really helped me during some tough times. Your music inspires me and I am so touched that mine has done the same for you. — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) December 16, 2020

About My Future by Billie Eilish

My Future is the first follow up to Billie Eilish’s debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Like one of Billie Eilish’s classics, the song starts with a slow pace however later, there is percussive beat accompanied by the soulful voice of Billie Eilish. The music video has an aesthetic touch to it with the anime version of Billie Eilish adoring the moonlight, seeing her reflection in the water pond, and also getting lost in the middle of a forest. The song ends with the same pace where it started with no music and only Billie Eilish’s voice in the background.

