Billie Eilish Gives Ariana Grande A Shout Out After Winning 'Album Of The Year' At Grammys

American singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish became the youngest ever to sweep the big four general field categories at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The pop star is just 18 years old, and she has already won awards like Best New Artist, Album, Record, and Song of the Year categories. She emerged as the biggest winner at 2020 Grammy Awards that took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

However, it was her acceptance speech at 2020 Grammy Awards that has got people talking. Billie Eilish took to the stage after winning album of the year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She admitted that Ariana Grande should have been the one to win the honour. Billy Eilish said that she feels Ariana deserves this award. Billy further went on to say that Ariana's song Thank U Next deserves the awards more than anything in the world.

Ariana Grande was nominated for Thank U, Next. On Billie’s compliments, she sweetly reacted by nodding her head and mouthing ‘No’. She also blew air kisses and waved her hands up and down in denial of Billie's reaction on winning. Despite not winning in that category, she posted a short video clip of herself on Twitter thanking everyone for everything.

i had a great mf time tonight :) thank u for everything pic.twitter.com/1BHIo5s0z3 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish became only the second artist to win four major categories in one night. The last one to achieve the feat was Christopher Cross in 1981. She also broke Taylor Swift’s record as the youngest Album Of The Year winner with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish also won Song and Record of the Year for Bad Guy. Earlier in the night, she earned Best Pop Solo Performance for Bad Guy bringing her total tally to five awards. Billie Eilish also said to everyone in the audience that she is very grateful to everyone.

