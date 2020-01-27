Beyonce, Taylor Swift And Other Stars Who Failed To Make A Mark At Grammy 2020

The 62nd Grammy Awards is one of the most popular awards show of 2020 so far. Billie Eilish created history by winning all four major awards this year. She did this by beating top artists like Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift and several other prominent names in the music industry. In hindsight, this year was a bad year for several artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Here are how the big names from the music industry failed to make a mark at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Stars like Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift failed to make a mark in Grammy 2020

Heading the list of the people who failed to make a mark in the 62nd Grammy is Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande rocked the stage with her performance at the award show. But this year, she did not take any golden Gramophones home. She had 5 nominations in various categories but failed to make a mark as stars like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X took away all the accolades. Billie also said that Ariana Grande deserved the award of an album of the year.

Other than Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift also went home with zero golden gramophones. Swift had also been nominated in three different categories but did not win a single award for either. Taylor Swift who has been nominated for the Grammy 5 times sure does seem sad now.

Another big name who went home empty-handed was Beyonce. She had received four nominations of Grammy awards 2020. But only one award which was for the best music film for Netflix production Homecoming. Lil Nas X, who was seen leading in the male category nominations, faced a hard time this year as he only won two of the six awards he was nominated for.

Promo Image courtesy: Beyonce, Taylor Swift Instagram

