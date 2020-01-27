Camila Cabello's Tribute To Father At Grammy's Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

Camila Cabello may not have taken a Grammy award this year, but she definitely won hearts after her moving performance dedicated to her father Alejandro Cabello. Havana artist at the 2020 Grammy award show sang First Man as a tribute to her father, who she said was the 'first man that really loved' her. The song is from her new album Romance and is dedicated to all the father and daughters.

The video from the award ceremony has since then gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video, Cabello can be seen singing the song on stage while images and snippets from home videos from Cabello's childhood played in the background. Cabello also walks to her father in the audience and serenades him while her father can be seen all teary-eyed.

Camila Cabello 's song "First Man" leaked before she had the chance to show it to her dad & he found it(he cried & she didnt see it)for her to be able to honor him who literally swam a river for their family & sing to him while seeing him cry is so special pic.twitter.com/C8SYv3nQFa — Pearl🌹 (@Karmila_Cabello) January 27, 2020

That was so beautiful💖 and literally I called my dad after the performance. He lives miles away and I really miss him. Thanks @Camila_Cabello 🌸 Love you so much 💛 #Camilizer 💘 — Carly Ciccone (@ciccone_carly) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello’s performance of her father-daughter song, coming up soon on #grammys, will blow you away. Dare any dads to watch it with dry eyes. Takes on extra meaning after #Kobe news. — Chris Erskine (@erskinetimes) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello just killed her performance — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) January 27, 2020

If you didn’t get the chills when Camila Cabello sang “First man” to her dad in the audience at the Staples Center (Kobe’s House) on the same day as Kobe and his Daughter Gi-Gi lost their lives, something is wrong. #TheGrammys — Nick St.Onge (@Nick_StOnge) January 27, 2020

'To all the dads'

Cabello also shares the video on Instagram with a caption, “Thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly, for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into. I dedicate this to all dads out there - the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts”.

