Camila Cabello's Tribute To Father At Grammy's Leaves Netizens Teary Eyed

Hollywood News

Camila Cabello may not have taken Grammy award this year, but she definitely won hearts after her moving performance dedicated to her father Alejandro Cabello

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello may not have taken a Grammy award this year, but she definitely won hearts after her moving performance dedicated to her father Alejandro Cabello. Havana artist at the 2020 Grammy award show sang First Man as a tribute to her father, who she said was the 'first man that really loved' her. The song is from her new album Romance and is dedicated to all the father and daughters. 

The video from the award ceremony has since then gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video, Cabello can be seen singing the song on stage while images and snippets from home videos from Cabello's childhood played in the background. Cabello also walks to her father in the audience and serenades him while her father can be seen all teary-eyed. 

READ: Camila Cabello Says She And Shawn Mendes Will Do THIS If They Win Grammy 2020

READ: Camila Cabello Covers Boyfriend Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You', Fans Can't Keep Calm

'To all the dads'

Cabello also shares the video on Instagram with a caption, “Thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly, for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into. I dedicate this to all dads out there - the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

READ: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Twin In Black While Shopping In London, See Pics

READ: Top Camila Cabello Collaborations That You Must Listen To Right Away

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
