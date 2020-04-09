Billie Eilish's Most Memorable On-stage Moments At Award Shows

Billie Eilish is the reigning queen of the music world, stunned the universe with her song Ocean Eyes in 2016, and rest as they say is history. The journey of the American artist has been nothing short of remarkable. From Grammys, BBMA, to American Music Awards, the Bad Guy singer has won almost every award in the musical industry.

Some of her best works include Bad Guy, Come Out And Play, Bellyache, and Bury a Friend. In just a matter of four years, Billie Eilish climbed the ladder of popularity. Talking about Billie Eilish and her accolades let's take a look at some of her most unforgettable moments at Award ceremonies.

Billie Eilish's Memorable Stage Moments

When Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won several Grammys

For some artists, just getting nominated at the Grammys is a big deal. But to one's surprise, Billie Eilish is one such rockstar who has won almost every Grammy, she was nominated for. In 2020, Billie won quite a few Grammys at the 2020 Award show. From the best song of the year, best pop vocal album, Album of the Year, Record of the year to Best new artist.

She won them with her brother Finneas who also works with her as a songwriter. Billie also got a little emotional while receiving Grammy for best song of the year for Bad Guy. In fact, BE made history at the Grammys by winning the youngest-ever solo winner for album of the year

When Billie Eilish set the stage on fire, literally

Billie Eilish's unique personality and fierce nature is something her fans adore. The outlandish artist makes it a point to give a scintillating performance, whenever she steps on stage. At an Award Show, Billie Eilish gave of the most iconic live performance. Wherein she started off by singing a soulful track and in no time one could see her jumping and dancing on the stage, with fire in the background. Truly an unimaginable moment that truly deserves a place in this list.

When Billie bagged the AMA trophy in 2019

In 2019 Billie Eilish bagged the American Music Award trophy for the favourite Alternative Rock artist. Billie's reaction when she won the award is truly unmissable. The sensational singer looked at ease when she received the AMA from Chadwick Boseman of Black Panther fame. Her confidence on stage is something one should learn from. She not only thanked fans for their undying support but also praised all the other artists at the AMA's.

