Billie Eilish's Profound Video Against Body Shaming Evokes Strong Response From Netizens

Billie Eilish kicked off her latest world tour, Where Do We Go? with a stunning video that took her fans by surprise. Before her performance at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, the five-time Grammy Award winner played a video, where she stripped down to her underclothes while speaking out against body shaming. The video quickly went viral online and evoked strong support from social media users.

Billie Eilish's video against body shaming resonates with netizens

Most people from all walks of life have been the victim of body shaming in one form or another. Billie Eilish is no different and has been body-shamed numerous times in the past on social media. After her experiences with body shaming, Billie Eilish decided to share a strong anti-shaming message with her fans right before she started off her world tour. Billie Eilish's video against body shaming has now gone viral online, as its message truly resonated with fans. Here are just a few fan reactions to Billie Eilish's profound video on body shaming.

A powerful message that went with the visual of her ❤❤ #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/TMddFNaz4c — gab🌻 (@tellastory19) March 10, 2020

this is why i love this girl so much #BillieEilish so strong and powerful pic.twitter.com/hVtTlpYC57 — victoria rodriguez (@VictoriaPortz) March 10, 2020

"if what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. if I shed the layers, I am a slut.

if I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? what that means? is my value based only on your perception? or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"#BillieEilish 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fGA7KoXvt9 — cat (@_soquiet) March 10, 2020

so moving and powerful. don’t try to fulfill people’s standards, be yourself. love yourself. 🖤🖤 #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/jXivlBVR9v — V I A (@viancaagtz) March 10, 2020

